In a battle on the pitch at Peebles High School on September 12, the host Indians suffered their first loss of the season after opening with four wins, falling to county rival North Adams in a key Southern Hills Athletic Conference by a final score of 3-1. After a goal by the Indians’ Keltin Robinson opened the scoring, the next three goals belonged to the visitors- Gage White, Hunter Brown and Alan Wilson. The Devils improved to 4-1-1 on the year, while Peebles dropped to 4-1.