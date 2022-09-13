By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

There have been some struggles in the early season for first-year head coach Kiersten Rowe and her West Union Lady Dragons varsity volleyball squad but there have been some bright spots too. One of those came on September 8 when the Lady Dragons got to play their first home match of the season, hosting the Fayetteville Lady Rockets in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

After playing their first six matches of the season on the road, the home cooking turned out to be just what Coach Rowe and her troops needed as they handled the Lady Rockets in four sets. After Fayetteville took the first set 26-18, the West Union girls bounced back to sweep the next three, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20.

“the girls came out ready to go,” said Coach Rowe. “They played together as a team which is how we pulled this win out. It was such a fun and intense match to watch and coach and it’s always nice to get a win when the game is broadcast on radio and coming off loss before. I’m proud of all our girls and how they played , now to keep up the same intensity the rest of the season.”

West Union Stat Leaders (9/8/22):

• Audrey Weakley- 3 aces, 10 kills, 3 blocks

• Korynne Blanton- 1 ace, 18 kills, 5 blocks

• Carly Leonard- 1 ace, 2 kills

• Elayna Kingsolver- 2 aces, 6 kills, 1 assist

• Payton Stapleton- 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 assist

• Ashlah Staten- 1 ace, 2 kills, 32 assists

With the win, the Lady Dragons improved to 2-6 on the season, 2-4 in conference play. They were scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, September 15, hosting Felicity in a non-conference match up.