By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On August 19, the Defender reported that Richard Seas, Superintendent of Adams County Ohio Valley School District, had released this statement, “Safety is front and center. It always has been. A horrible situation can happen anywhere and anytime, and we always want to put our best foot forward and have practices and procedures in place.”

On Friday, September 9, just a few weeks into the school year, the district demonstrated its committed reaction to a threat at West Union High School.

Parents, students, and staff awoke to the threat announcement on WCPO Cincinnati and reported that Seas released a statement saying, “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school. This was immediately reported to law enforcement. School and law enforcement officials are working diligently to identify the source of the threat.” The Defender reached out to Mike Parker, ACOVSD Safety Officer, who relayed that everyone was safe and that the investigation was ongoing.

In a Monday statement to the Defender Seas stated, “Safety of our students and staff is always a concern. On Thursday night (September 8), I was given information regarding a threat specific to West Union High School. Out of an abundance of caution, I decided to have the WUHS students use a remote learning day. The threat has been addressed, and the students returned to WUHS on Monday, September 12, for in-person learning. I would like to thank students, parents, and staff for being flexible in addressing the situation. Special thanks to our safety officers and the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for their work in investigating the threat.”

“We’ve developed plans, policies, and procedures and had many conversations with administrators. There are a lot of layers going that will be in place this school year versus last year,” said Parker in his Defender interview for the new school year article in August. Fortunately, these layers include exceptional caution when there is a threat.