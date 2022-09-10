Tracey Ellen Jenkins, 56 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at her residence.

Tracey was born on April 28, 1966, in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Nancy (Bishop) Smart. In addition to her parents, Tracey was preceded in death by her brother, J. Christopher Smart.

Tracey is survived by her daughter, Madison Jenkins of Seaman; her sister, Leslie (Kenny) Lerch of Hillsboro; a special friend, Dennis Pence of Seaman; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio. Larry Anderson will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.