By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

August 23 proved to be a memorable night for West Union volleyball first-year head coach Kiersten Rowe and her Lady Dragons squad. After suffering tough losses to Eastern Brown and Northwest to open the 2022 season, Rowe and the Lady Dragons got win number one as they traveled to Lynchburg-Clay and handed the Lady Mustangs a defeat in straight sets.

In this Wednesday night Southern Hills Athletic conference match up, the Lady Dragons took the three sets- 25-21, 25-8, 25-12.

“We came out ready to play,” said Coach Rowe. ” This was a team win that we badly needed and the girls played the way I have wanted them to play all along. This win will give them confidence and I am super excited to see what the rest of the season brings.”

The West Union stat line:

• Ashlah Staten- 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 23 assists

• Korynne Blanton- 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs

• Carly Leonard- 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs

• Elayna Kingsolver- 4 aces, 9 kills, 8 digs

• Payton Stapleton- 4 aces, 1 kill, 10 digs

• Audrey Weakley- 10 kills, 1 assist, 5 digs

The 1-2 (1-1 SHAC) Lady Dragons were back in action on Monday, August 29, traveling to Portsmouth Clay in non-conference action. On Thursday, September 1 the West Union girls will travel to Fairfield to face a very solid Fairfield team in conference play.