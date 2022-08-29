John Boyd Caldwell, 74, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born September 15, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of late Leona M. (Applegate) Caldwell and Victor C. Caldwell.

John was married to the late Donna L. (Ferlise) Caldwell. They were joined in marriage June 21, 1969 and spent many happy years together in West Union, Ohio where they raised two children together, daughter Katherine (Michael) Jones and son, John Chad Caldwell, as well as two grandchildren.

John is survived by his sisters Shelley L. Caldwell of West Union, Ohio and Rebecca L. (Caldwell) Lyle of West Union, Ohio and preceded in death by brother Victor C. Caldwell.

John grew up and attended Bethel Tate High School where he was inducted into the Bethel Tate Athletic Hall of Fame. After High School, John went on to attend and play football at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. After he received his undergraduate degree, John went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from salmon P. Chase College of Law in 1973.

John was an active member of his community and served on numerus boards and councils. He was a practicing attorney in his county for many years and held various public office positions. He helped coach his children’s Little League teams as well as coach Pee Wee football when he moved to West Union. He also enjoyed being a leader of Boy Scout Troop 60 and Explorer Post. This is where he began his love of camping and hiking for many years including several trips to the Appalachian Trail. It was always John’s wish to be eaten by bears and come back to the earth as bear poop.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.

A Memorial Service will also be held at the Bethel Tate Cemetery at a later date.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.