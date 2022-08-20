Chapter 30- Part 1

In the early 1900’s there was great controversy among the church parishioners over the question whether organ music was scriptural and if so, why not allow it to be played in church. This question was being discussed at great length in all Covenanter churches as well as the Tranquility church.

Those desiring to have music in worship were noticeably gaining in numbers in the Tranquility church. Synod had given authority some years back for each individual congregation to decide the matter by vote.

One neighboring church brought the issue to a head about this time and its method of procedure was discussed. The majority of elders and the pastor were in favor of music, so when an organ salesman offered to put an organ in the church on trial, he was permitted to do so by the pastor.

Come Sabbath day, the Sabbath School Superintendent who was pro-organ and I think an elder also, announced how the organ came to be there and added that his daughter had consented to play it for the Sabbath School this day. Then there would be a meeting during the week to vote on whether or not they would keep it.

As the young lady seated herself to play, one of the opposing Elders, marched up the aisle with fast clicking steps and coattails snapping, closed the lid right under the young lady’s nose, turned the key and put it in his pocket. He retraced his steps with less vigor but more dignity, and quietly sat down. He had spoken not a word, but all understood his actions meant, “Vote first and play in the church afterwards, if the pros win.”

It was some years after this time before the organ came into the Tranquility church, for it was strongly opposed by most of the ex-Covenanters and many of the old-time United Presbyterians.

When it eventually came to a vote, neither father nor mother voted, “Saying they would abide by the decision of the majority.” “Let those who consider the matter essential settle it,” they said.

The anti-organ group believed that because there was no mention made of music in the New Testament churches, it was unscriptural. Father’s opinion always bore weight even though he had been a Campbellite. He believed that when John, in Revelations, heard the music of the harps in heaven it would certainly be acceptable to the Lord to worship here with music.

He also pointed out that our church taught that only the book of Psalms was inspired for singing in worship. If this be true, he said it looked very inconsistent that something inspired to be sung exclusively in worship would direct to do what was not right, as in Psalm 150.

The book of Psalms says to praise the Lord not only with the organ but with the trumpet, psaltery, harp, timbrel, stringed instruments and symbols. If these Psalms were to be retained in the New Testament church the Lord knew that, when they were written.

That phase bordered sanctioning the use of hymns in worship as an alternative if the music was to be discredited in the light of that presentation.

No one wanted to relegate both Psalms and music to the temple worship. This angle put a damper on some of the contenders against the organ, but there are always some who do not look at reasons presented but stand squarely on opinions once formed. Consequently, to win all one way or the other of course was not possible. It looked as if getting a majority either way might take a long time and it did. Eventually, probably because younger people became eligible voters, the pro-organ groups began rapidly to gain ground. However, the opposing groups were not going down in defeat without a struggle. Next week you will hear how the opposing group handles defeat!