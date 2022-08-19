Emma Lou (Nelson) Williams, age 79 of Blue Creek, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Emma was born July 2, 1943 to the late Robert and Myrtle Nelson. She is survived by her son, Randy Williams and Angie of Jeffersonville Ohio; grandson Josh Hemm of Ashland, Kentucky; and her sisters, Leona Riester and Patricia Tipton.

Emma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Roy Williams. Sister and brothers preceding her in death were Clara Cox, Gene Nelson and Charles Nelson.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Terry Fite officiating. Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

Donations can be made to Hospice of Hope in memory of Mrs. Williams.