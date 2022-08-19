By Julia McCane-Knox

Our Summer Reading Program was a thriving underwater adventure this year thanks to the businesses that provided program incentives, including Snappy’s Tomato Pizza of Seaman, Giovanni’s Pizza, UDF, McDonald’s, Ohio Rennaissance Festival, Ohio State Fair, and Ohio State Parks. Additionally, the Aquarium Programs were supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Thanks to everyone who participated in the program and made it a success. We are looking forward to our Summer Reading Program next year titled, “All Together Now” with themes of friendship, unity, and kindness.

Looking ahead: We have many great programs coming up this Autumn. Join us for a Spooktacular reading event this October. Register and pick up a reading log at the library or sign up using the Beanstack app starting October 1. To participate, read books that match the Bingo descriptions on the back of the reading log; one book can be used for more than one Bingo description. Complete 5 in a row to earn a Bingo and win up to 5 times. Finish by October 31 to earn candy.

Visit the West Union and Manchester Libraries for a program that is out of this world. Using crafts and visuals, presenters from the Cincinnati Observatory discuss the possibility of life outside of Earth. The programs are at 3:30 p.m. at the libraries. The Aliens Program will take place at the West Union Library on Monday, October 10, and the Manchester Library on Thursday, October 13.

Explore meteors and comets at the Peebles and North Adams Libraries. In this program, Cincinnati Observatory presenters will host a science experiment with dry ice and other household items to make a comet. Participants will view real space rocks, too! The Meteors and Comets Program will take place at the Peebles Library on Tuesday, October 11 and at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, October 12. Space is limited, so please register for these events online by going to the event calendar on the library website, or by calling the library.

If the West Union Library is one of your favorite places to visit, and you love to tell your friends about library services, you may be interested in being a Library Friend! The West Union Friends are urgently seeking interested individuals to serve as officers and lead the organization into the future! Do you have ideas for how to support or promote the library? We would love to hear from you! To learn more about what a Library Friend does, go to adamscolibrary.org then click the post titled, “West Union Library Friends Needed.” If you are interested in being a Friend of the West Union Library or know someone who would be, contact Director Nicholas Slone at 937-587-2085.

Feeling sick? The Adams County Library offers curbside services at each of our branches. The North Adams Library also offers drive-thru services. For curbside service, please call the library upon arrival: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. For library updates, please follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website.