Will join brother on Trailblazers’ roster

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another local athlete has made the decision to continue his career at the next level. In ceremonies held on the North Adams baseball field on Friday, August 16, 2022 NAHS graduate Brady Lung announced his intentions to continue his baseball career at the next level as a member of the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers.

The versatile Lung hist .371 his senior season with the Green Devils and will be joining his older brother Bryant who will be a senior for the Trailblazers in the upcoming season.

“They (OCU) heard that I was going to Shawnee and not playing anything and asked me if I wanted to come up for a workout and they offered me. Bryant probably put in a good word for me and it’s exciting to play one year with him, we’ve never been able to do that before. They have told me that I will be used as a first baseman and a pitcher.”

” I will always remember all my teammates here at North Adams, just hanging out in the dugout and the bus rides. Coach (Rob) Meade was probably the best baseball coach I’ve ever had, he always looked out for me and my future. My parents and brother have always been 100% behind me.”

The Trailblazers are an NAIA program, members of the River States Conference and are coached by Evan McDonald, who was also on hand for Friday’s signing.

“Bryant kind of gave me the first heads up about his brother,” said Coach McDonald. “Brady is just like his brother- tough, competitive, hard-working and fits what we want to do in building our program. He can pitch, hit and play the field and when we saw him it was a steal. We worked him out on campus and he checked all the boxes. We had him pitch and he is a left hander, which we like, and hitting everything was square, he hit everything hard and that is what we like to see.”

Coach Rob Meade was Brady’s varsity coach for four years at North Adams and gave his thoughts on the latest player going from his successful program to the next level.

“I am extremely happy for and proud of Brady for his accomplishments and getting this opportunity,” said Coach Meade. “He’s one of the hardest workers that I have coached and he led by example for the underclassmen, especially the past two seasons. His dedication to self-improvement provided this opportunity. He never missed team events and took the initiative to enhance his skills. In addition to his baseball skills, Brady is a phenomenal person. He owns the type of character that makes a coach proud. I’m sure his parents are excited for the opportunity and know they are thrilled with the opportunity to see both of their sons wear the same uniform at the collegiate level.”

While at Ohio Christian, Lung plans to major in Education with aspirations of being a high school History teacher in the future.