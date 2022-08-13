“There’s such a great need”

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD) is a nonprofit organization that has been in existence for 51 years. Its mission is to improve Appalachian Ohio’s quality of life for individuals and families. They provide direct services for 30 counties in Early Care, Education, Senior Corp, Weatherization, and Energy Efficiency.

Emily Stephens spearheads a new project as Special Projects Coordinator/Foster Care. She stated, “I’m brand new – it’s foster care and adoption recruitment. There are so many foster kids right now. In Ohio, there are over 16,000 foster kids and around 7,200 foster families.”

Stephens covers 11 counties, and her native Adams County is one of them. She will have a partner coming along next week to help, which is encouraging news. Stephens shared that they reach out to private and county adoption agencies and partner with them. Job and Family Services is also a partner in the program. Stephens said, “We find out what their greatest needs are in each county.” She is linking with Jill Wright and Kelsey Redmon at Adams County Children’s Services. Redmon stated, “We are very excited to partner with Emily as we are struggling to find local foster families. Emily is determined to help – she is great.”

Adams County Children’s Services has 28 foster families they can use, and only about 10 of those are in Adams County. Stephens shares, “That’s heartbreaking – there’s such a great need.”

Stephens stated, “Flooding counties with information is my goal and getting the community involved. I want to do whatever I can to recruit foster families and help the current ones that are fostering right now, so they’re not so overwhelmed.”

Stephens has already made many connections and found new resources. She said, “It’s children we’re talking about, and I want to call out to the local villages I serve. How can you help? What can you do? – even if you don’t want to be a foster parent? Everyone can help foster parents.” One helpful idea example Stephens mentioned is partnering with businesses like hair salons for $5 “Back to School” haircuts for foster kids.

She explains, “There are so many ways to help – it’s not hard.” Adams Countians can contact Kelsey Redmon at Adams County Children Services and get on their volunteer list. Foster families need the support of babysitters, volunteers to spend some recreation time with a child, someone to assist with laundry, transportation to appointments, and yard signage to raise awareness, to name a few.

Becoming a foster parent is a little different for every county. Most importantly, aspiring fosters take classes, complete a home study, and do background checks. Stephens will happily help with the process. She said, “I love helping people, so I’m thrilled about this position.”

Stephens will share information at the Adams County Family Fun Day at the Fairgrounds on August 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Stop by and see her and learn how you can become a foster parent or assist a foster family. You can contact Stephens at (740) 285-5103 or estephens@coadinc.org.