Gregory Garrett Land, 35 years old of West Union, entered into his heavenly home on July 11, 2022.

Greg was born July 12, 1986 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Jim and Dawn Land. Greg was a 2004 graduate of West Union High School. After graduation, Greg entered the workforce where he excelled at building relationships in sales with his magnetic personality and was lovingly known as Tater. Greg married his best friend Emily on June 12, 2010. Together they have two beautiful girls that were the light of his life.

Greg always had a smile on his face, a joke on his lips, and his arms opened for a big hug. He loved nothing better than being surrounded by family and friends laughing, playing games, grilling, and discussing cars, guns and knives. Greg was a member of The Word Church of Adams County, placed there by Gods design and he loved the Lord with all his heart.

Greg is survived by his wife Emily, the greatest joys in his life, daughters Olivia Adelle and Victoria “Flossie” Jane; his parents Jim and Dawn Land; sister Brandi (Scott) Persch; brothers Danny Land and Keith (Sarah) Land; five beloved nephews, Issaic and Bram Persch, Jericho Reynolds, Samson and Luke Land; mother-In-Law Cindy Swayne-Pratt; several aunts, uncles, cousins, step-niece and nephews, and numerous friends.

Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents James and Nancy Land; maternal grandparents John and Peachy Godby; and father-in-law Jerry Pratt.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 1 p.m.at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Robbie Blythe officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. the day of the service.

Donations can be made to The Word Church of Adams County.