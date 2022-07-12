Set-up weekend leads to Fair Week

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s almost showtime, and the fairgrounds buzzed with activity on the Friday morning before Sunday’s opening day. Campers lined the grounds, and carnival rides completed test runs in the distance.

This scene is the backstage of a massive production where organizing, staging, props, and directing are soon to be upstaged with animals, demonstrations, contests, singing, dancing, crowning, and carnival fun. But, this is where the production begins, and the dedicated team who work behind the curtain all year long shine. My backstage pass allows me to experience the stage crew and appreciate their hard work and dedication to the process.

The first person I run into is Corbett Phipps, the 2022 Adams County Fair Parade Grand Marshal and Outstanding Fair Supporter, and the Rhonemus brothers make their introductions. Liz Lafferty popped out of her office to present me with a Day in the Ring shirt and say, “Hello.” I commented on all the activities today, and she concurred and invited me to visit on Saturday when the animals arrive.

Curious to see the preparations for the fair opening continue, I accept Liz’s invitation and drive to the fairgrounds on a showery and wet Saturday morning. I expect to see a scene from Noah’s Ark with animals piling into their stalls, but it seems most animal arrivals have been delayed. Welly wearing 4-Hers, trample through the grounds splashing and hauling items for their display booths. I wander in to watch the set-up activities.

David and Deidre Lynch of Curious Clovers 4-H Club are busy inside. David says, “I’m done already, and the fair hasn’t even begun.” He laughs and admits that’s not true, saying, “I’ll go until I fall.” He also drives a shuttle back and forth from the old hospital to the fairgrounds each day. He shared, “If it gets really rainy and wet, they’ll shut the fairground parking down and have everyone park down there.” Luckily the weather reports called for plenty of sunshine for Fair week. I ask when the animals will arrive, and Deidre says they must be in their barns by Sunday at 11 a.m.

Folks are preparing their booths and food trucks in their raincoats with some toting umbrellas. I pull up to say hello to one seriously soaked Judge Roy Gabbert and a crew of damp but cheerful Democrats as they sit under a dripping tent, hoping to pull their booth together.

Many busy people are in and out – setting up and cleaning up. A couple of younger boys make the most of the weather and play in the mud. Yes, it’s raining and dreary, and it may have slowed down the process a bit or at least made it a tad messier. But the sun will come out tomorrow, and the show will go on.