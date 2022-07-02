By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Storm Readiness-Take Protective Measures – Recovering from an emergency or a natural disaster tomorrow often depends on the planning and preparation done today. In addition to the standard supplies of food, water and first aid kits (listed on Red Cross or FEMA websites), consider these additional precautions:

• Create a network of neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers. Discuss your needs and make sure everyone knows how to operate necessary medical equipment.

• List the type and model numbers of medical devices, like oxygen tanks and wheelchairs.

• Note medications that require refrigeration and have a cooler chest ready.

• If a person in your care is in a wheelchair or has mobility problems, plan for how they will evacuate. Have a manual wheelchair as a backup for a motorized one.

• Be prepared to bring your own durable medical equipment to an evacuation shelter.

• For blind or visually impaired persons, keep an extra cane by the bed and attach a whistle to it.

• For hearing impaired, store hearing aids in a container attached to the nightstand or bedpost, so they can be located quickly.

• Have ID information for the person as well as copies of emergency documents, evacuation plans and emergency health information card.

• Ask your doctor about stocking up on a week’s supply of all prescription medication.

• Make sure everyone knows where the first-aid kit and emergency supplies are located.

· Make a communication plan so if you are separated from your family, you will know how to contact one another.

• Designate a backup caregiver in case you can’t reach the person in your care.

· In an emergency, people with dementia can sense when something is wrong. Remain calm, explain what is happening simply, and give clear directions.

Count Your Blessings – If you woke up this morning with more health than illness…you are more blessed than the million who will not survive this week.

If you have never experienced the danger of battle, the loneliness of imprisonment, the agony of torture, or the pangs of starvation…you are ahead of 500 million people in the world.

If you can attend a church meeting without fear of harassment, arrest, torture, or death…you are more blessed than three billion people in the world.

If you have food in the refrigerator, clothes on your back, a roof overhead and a place to sleep…you are richer than 75% of this world.

If you have money in the bank, in your wallet, and spare change in a dish some place, you are among the top 8% of the world’s wealthy.

If you hold up your head with a smile on your face and are truly thankful…you are blessed because the majority can, but most do not.

If you can read this message, you are more blessed than over two billion people in the world that cannot read at all. Have a good day, count your blessings.

Just A Thought: “It’s okay to not be okay as long as you are not giving up.” ~Anonymous