News Release

The all-volunteer Southern Ohio Senior Games Board of Directors are excited to announce the dates and locations for the 2022 athletic events scheduled to kick off September 3 with the Run for Your Life 5K in Portsmouth.

Southern Ohio Senior Games Coordinator and Medalist Lyvette Mosley says, “Every year the Southern Ohio Senior Games gets bigger and bigger. People come from 12 different states and Canada. Portsmouth is one of the largest regional senior games held in Ohio. If you’ve never participated in the games, this is your year.”

The Southern Ohio Senior Games is a sanctioned athletic competition for athletes who are“Over 50 and Still Got Game.” Events include track and field, bowling, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, horseshoes and cornhole. Events are held at professional-grade athletic venues, including Portsmouth City School Athletic Stadium, The SOMC Life Center in Portsmouth, and at Horseshoe Park in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The all-volunteer team organizing the event, believes the competition is valuable in many ways. It is important for senior athletes to keep moving, training and competing not only for the love of the game, but also for the long-term health benefits. The social connection and competition keep athletes as young as they feel.

Registration is now open and athletes can register online or by mailing in their registration. The Southern Ohio Senior Games wants to know, “Are you Over 50 and Still Got Game?” This Is Your Year!

More information online: Official Website www.southernohioseniorgames.org and at the Facebook Page www.Facebook.com/SouthernOhioSeniorGames.