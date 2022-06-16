Wenstrup keynote speaker at June 20 celebration

On Monday June 20, SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will celebrate 40 years of serving special needs children. The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at the Amphitheater at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro, Ohio (bring your lawn chair). Local and district officials will be present as well as Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who will be the keynote speaker for the evening.

The public is invited to be a part of this wonderful celebration to reflect on KAMP Dovetail’s “40 Years of Loving Exceptionally Gifted Ones.”

A reception will be held immediately following the ceremony.