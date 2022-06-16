Defense is always a trademark of Lady Devils basketball and here Coach Rob Davis works on the defensive slide with his 2022 campers. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

High school basketball has become a year-round sport and when summer rolls around, it becomes time for varsity coaches and their staffs to organize their annual youth basketball camps. For Coach Rob Davis, who will be entering his 23rd year as the leader of the North Adams Lady Devils program, camp this year ran from June 4-6 and was highlighted by one of the biggest turnouts in recent history as 48 future Lady Devils (grade K-8) showed up for the three days of fun and instruction.

“We had a great turnout at this year’s camp,” said Coach Davis. “Hopefully all these girls stick with it because our numbers in high school were really down this year, but it will pick back up. We had about 16 seventh and eighth graders here at camp and the rest K-5.

“We try to teach these young girls how to get along, how to have fun, how to compete, and show them the things we do as a program. We want them to learn to be good teammates and we had a talk here on the last day about that, it’s not just about being a good teammate and person here in the gym, but it’s about being the same out in the community.”

One of the things that Coach Davis has always stressed in his program is that concept of “community”.

“Our community always helps us out and we need to give back whenever we can to show our appreciation,” says the NAHS head coach.

“We emphasize that you can compete and still be friends and get long, they don’t like to lose and get mad at each other. I don’t like losing either but that competition is the way for players to get better. We’re all North Adams and we’ll all pull for each other and try to become good people in the process.”

“I’ve been around a lot of places where they just pick certain kids and in my eyes, you never know when that eighth or ninth kid on the bench might help you out. We teach that everyone has a role, you might just get two or three minutes a night but those minutes might be key. I We just want these kids here to stay interested and take all these lessons to the other sports they might play. We want North Adams to succeed in everything and our kids compete in as many sports as they can.”

“We don’t know what goes on at home for a lot of these kids,” adds Davis. “That hour or two they are with you here might be the best hour or two of their day, you just don’t know.”

The roster of participants at this year’s Lady Devils camp included:

• K-1: Jurnee West, Audrey Rosselot, Adia Grooms, Jovee Moore, Taylea Eldridge, Ruby Raines

• 2-3: Hayven Jodrey, Ambree Downing, Sadie Barlow, Whitley Rosselot, Avery Lahmers, Aralyn Emerson, Rylee Dunnagun,

Allison Rhonemus, Isabella Semple, Evelinn Durr, Steller Grooms, Addy Mullen, Bristol Manning

• 4-5: Addison Spiller, Adison Downing, Kendall Geeslin, Reese Schmitz, Haylee Wheeler, Layla Martin, Makinley Wood, Laken Mason, Marilla Ohnewehr, Kylee Terenary, Jalen Michael, Kensi Winkler, Brynley Bradford

• 6-8: Morgan Wheeler, Haylee Arthur, Sophia Barlow, Ava Pemberton, Marnie Tolle, Tenzlee Burns, Sydney McCann, Jaida Harrison, Kennedi Campbell, Olivia Wilson, Elizabeth Raines, Maci Moore, Lilly Parker, Jacee Davis, Emma Pistole, Ava Pistole

• High School Leaders: Laney Ruckel, Brea Stout, Kenlie Jones, Harlee Brand, Karlie Kennedy, Taylor Shelton, Katelynn Boerger, Makenna Shelton

• Coaches: Rob Davis, Taylor Jodrey, Laynee Davis, Avery Harper

• MVP: Jo Davis

“