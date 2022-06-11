As summer dawns for the teachers out there, a sigh of relief is be breathed, a more relaxed study of content, standards and expectations made, and time for voracious reading of his or her favorite genre commences. My favorite stories whether nonfiction or historical fiction all contain the message of resilience. Resilience is the ability to withstand adversity, to bounce back from tough circumstances and to thrive.

Most books that I read contain harrowing events, frightening recollections, and foreboding darkness, but there is always the nugget of resilience tucked within. People ask why I read such “depressing” stories, but to me, resilience is beautiful and inspiring and moving. I don’t read books that contain evil and promote it. No. I read books that contain horrors that humans see and rise above it. Stories where humans hope despite harsh realities. I love books where people look for the beautiful in the midst of the hurting.

Barring the ethical dilemma surrounding diamonds, most will agree diamonds are beautiful things. Diamonds are made from carbon withstanding very high pressure and high temperatures. Without the high pressure and high heat, the carbon wouldn’t form diamonds. God’s plan, even in the natural world, produces things of great beauty through tough circumstances.

Some quotes about resilience I found neat are: “On the other side of a storm is the strength that comes from having navigated through it. Raise your sail and begin.” — Gregory S. Williams. “Resilience is knowing that you are the only one that has the power and the responsibility to pick yourself up.” — Mary Holloway. “Adversity has the remarkable ability of introducing the real you to yourself.” — M.B. Dallocchio

One thing I noticed however about these quotes and two of the books I read the past few weeks, this resilience is attributed to self not God. Those books, although full of the spirit of triumph, still left me a little sad because it was on the power of the person not on God that the glory or emphasis was placed. What a mess we get into if we strive to work things out through self alone. The power of God living in us is the real source of resilience.

A conversation I had recently revolved around this theme. It’s the Holy Spirit in us that allows for forgiveness or strength or goodness. Whatever the attribute of God, it doesn’t originate with us. It comes from God’s work in us.

Resilience is a beautiful thing. Look for it this summer. Foster it in your lives. Praise God when you see it in others. Be inspired to rise above the mire and the mess of this world see the gift of resilience all around because it’s there.

“The LORD will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore.” Psalm 121:7-8