Submitted News

Quiz teams from several churches have been involved in monthly Bible quiz competitions in the Otway, Waverly. and West Union areas from October to April. The goal for this exciting ministry is to get young people into the Word of God, and to get the Word of God into the young people.

Top teams from all three locations participated on May 6 in an Olympic Quiz playoff. Winning teams received trophies and participants received gold, silver or bronze medals.

The May 6th results are:

Junior Bible Quiz:

First Place: Nathan Meyer, Colleen Meyer, Titus Meyer, Andrew Meyer, Luke Meyer and Timothy Meyer from Evergreen Baptist;

Second Place: Ashleigh Boldman. Raiden Montgomery ,Larkin Montgomery, and Chloe Jolly from Living Springs Team A;Third Place: Arayla Montgomery, Eden Jean Claude, Isaac Boldman, Samuel Jolly. and Pippy Montgomery from Living Springs Team B

Senior Bible Quiz:

First Place: Ava Cole and Ivan Cole from Cedar Grove; Second Place: Jesse Copas and Gavin Jenkins from Mt. Joy Christian Third Place: Kennedi Dotson and Clayton Clark from Full Life Church

Primary Bible Sword Drills:

First Place: Raiden Montgomery, Larkin Montgomery, Eden Jean Claude, Samuel Jolly and Chloe Jolly from Living Springs;Second Place: Camden Deering, Emma Smith, and Aaron Smith from New Life Christian Union; Third Place: Andrew Meyer, Luke Meyer, and Timothy Meyer from Evergreen Baptist

Junior Bible Sword Drills:

First Place: Nathan Meyer. Colleen Meyer and Titus Meyer from Evergreen Baptist;Second Place: Ashleigh Boldman and Arayla Montgomery from Living Springs;Third Place: Morgan Clere and Riley Stephens from Rocky Fork

Senior Bible Sword Drills:

First Place: Brianna Blankenship and Nataleigh Blankenship from The Harvest Barn; Second Place: Ava Cole and Ivan Cole from Cedar Grove; Third Place: Kennedi Dotson and Clayton Clark from Full Life Church

Attendance Awards: Living Springs. New Life Christian Union. and The Harvest Barn

This quiz program is a ministry of InFaith, with missionaries Jody and Beth Stevens.

If your church is interested in becoming involved next season ,or if you have any questions, please contact Jody and Beth at (740) 981-9287.