By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Under the direction of first-year head coach Miranda Grooms, the West Union Lady Dragons varsity softball squad picked up their second win of the 2022 season on April 12 when they downed county rival North Adams by a final count of 8-4. The win improved the Lady Dragons’ mark to 2-5 at that point in the season, 1-4 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action.

The West Union girls banged out 13 hits in the win over North Adams, paced by multiple hit efforts from Olivia Lewis, Sara Boldman, and Carly Leonard. Lewis going 3 for 4 on the day.

In the center circle, it was Leonard tossing four innings for the win, giving up four runs on five hits while striking out five and issuing just one walk.

North Adams got multiple hit games from Mona Edwards and Brooklyn Taylor as they were still searching for their first win of the season at press time.

If Mother Nature ever cooperates, the Lady Dragons were slated to be in conference action on Tuesday, April 19, hosting Fayetteville and at Peebles and North Adams on Thursday and Friday respectively.