The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on March 22, 2022, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, roll call and pledge to the flag: John R. Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present., Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Cheri Rice – Fiscal Officer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Department, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Life Squad, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Kent Bryan – CT Consultants, Tom Hackworth, Jerry Jones.

Motion by Donna Young to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on March 8, 2022, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills submitted, second by Jason Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Resolution 2022-6 amend the Official Certificate – Marcs Radio Grant, motion by Jason Francis, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Resolution 2022-7 authorizing Fiscal Officer to reallocate appropriations in 2022, motion by Randy Brewer, second by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Motion by Donna Young to rescind Kaitlynn Welch’s resignation from Mayor’s Court, with a dollar raise in pay starting next pay period, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Discussion on the Intergovernmental Contract for the Administration of the Public Entities Pool of Ohio, motion by Jason Francis for the Mayor to sign the contract, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Kent Bryan, CT Consultants, told Council that the Panhandle Sewer Project will be starting this week; the Crackel Sewer Project has two of the pump stations are in, the third station will be here soon, and then they can be installed; and the Gabbert Hale Sewer Project bids will be going out soon with start up in August or September.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council the Squad has 181 runs so far in the month of March. The Life Squad has a yearly total of 481 runs.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief, reported the Fire Department had 122 runs so far this year. For the month of March the Fire Department has 22 runs.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor spoke about the lawsuit with the Adams County Commissions; EMS contract with the Adams County Commissioners; COVID policy will be done for the next meeting; and Ordinance 2022-4 Vacate a Portion of an Unnamed Alley, some of the parcels were missed and will need to be revised.

Cheri Rice, Fiscal Officer requested to be able to record the Council meetings, Council agreed. Council member Jason Francis will help Rice find a system.

Mayor Buda discussed the mowing of properties in the Village, motion by Jason Francis to run an ad in the newspaper for bids, second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Treasurer Shelley Gifford discussed the replacement of Tax Administrator; no action was taken by Council.

Council member Mark Brewer informed the Council about the Finance Committee Meeting prior to the Council Meeting: discussions on the storm sirens; Phase 2 Shared Path grant and match money; second payment of the American Rescue Plan Act; Water, Sewer and Street Department employees raises; radar speed signs; and water rates.

Council member Jason Francis talked about the Audit; auto pay water/sewer billings; thermostat for the Municipal Building; and zoning map. Motion by Jason Francis to move forward with the radar speed signs set up at six locations within the Village, all for the cost of $2,800, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Mary Jane Campbell spoke to Council on a drain issue on Main Street. Kirker informed her that it would be fixed tomorrow. Campbell also discussed a problem with four-wheelers on private property, no action was taken.

Council member Donna Young told the Village Administrator about a clean-up that needs to be done on Lee Street.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, asked about a contract between the Life Squad and the Brush Creek Motor Sports, the Solicitor will be checking into this matter.

Motion by Donna Young for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel compensation, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer to return to regular session, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Donna Young to terminate the employment of Mike Brown for failure to report to work for two consecutive working days per the Village’s Policies and Procedures Manual, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mary Jane Campbell – nay, motion passed.

Motion by Jason Francis for executive session ORC121.22 G1 personnel compensation, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Donna Young to return to regular session, second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea. M

otion by Jason Francis to place an ad in the newspaper for the Tax Administrator position with the Solicitor’s guidance, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Randy Brewer called a Police & Safety Committee for Tuesday March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

Motion by Jason Francis to adjourn, second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.