Daniel Carter Plummer, 70 years of age, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Daniel was born on July 27, 1951, in Adams County, Ohio, the son of Catherine (Fields) and the late Winston Plummer.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Catherine Plummer of Peebles; his life partner, John Bayless of Nicholasville, Kentucky; and his brother, Dennis (Carol) Plummer of Cherry Fork; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 1 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Greg Seaman will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.