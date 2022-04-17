Robert C. Copas, 83, of West Union, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in his home.

Robert was born April 28, 1938 in Urbana, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy where he served three tours in Vietnam and later retired. Robert was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio as well as the American Legion of Peebles, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns.

Robert is survived by his wife, Margaret Copas; children, Faron Copas, Terri Newton and Leada Harrell; stepsons, James Smith and Richard Smith; siblings, Terry (Nancy) Copas, Paul Copas, Bonnie Mattox, Beulah Young, Ruby Jones, Ruth Ann Copas, Linda (Michael) Wallace, and Vicki Lee; as well several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Copas and Ada M. (Markin) Daniel and siblings, Don and Richard Copas and Sandy (Shawn) Day.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. – noon on Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Vernon Funeral Home in Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the OakDale Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio.