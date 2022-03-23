Winter has finally lost its grip as the first trout stocking in Ohio became a reality last week when 1,850, 10 to 12-inch rainbow trout were released into Adams Lake at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15. Around 30-plus happy fishermen and onlookers were on hand to greet the Kinkaid Hatchery truck from neighboring Pike County. Its more of rite of spring than spring peepers, robins or red-winged black birds and comforting to know warmer, sunnier days are ahead for us fishermen.

While you were fishing for trout, the crew at the Edge of Appalachia Preserve were busy rehabilitating the old Hickory Valley property at 714 Waggoner Riffle Road, Lynx, and are in the process of improving the old boat ramp located there on the upper pool of Ohio Brush Creek. Once completed, anglers and water lovers will be able to launch a trailered boat or canoes from this location.

I was there Sunday, and a new layer of gravel over the parking area was already completed. The recent rains raised the creek and now the concrete boat ramp is under a few inches of sediment and mud which will need scraped off. Other than some spring maintenance from high-water events, the ramp will be a welcome addition to the string of canoe accesses already upstream on the creek. It’s a beautiful area and an asset to the county, fishermen and water lovers. Upstream from this location is the Beasley Fork Bridge, downstream a few miles is the U.S. 52 Bridge and just beyond, the Ohio River.

Public Work Days is set for March 26-27 at the old Hickory Valley property for a volunteer tree planting event at the old racetrack. To sign up visit https://www.nature.org/en-us/about-us/where-we-work/united-states/ohio/stories-in-ohio/ or email [email protected] for more information.