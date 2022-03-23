North Adams set to host basketball season finale

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After a two-year COVID hiatus the always popular C-103 returns to action on Friday, March 25. The host for the 2022 All Star game will be North Adams High School, with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m.

As always the All Star contest will feature senior basketball players and cheerleaders from the schools of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and the evening will also include some other fan favorites such as the Three-Point Shootout and the Slam Dunk Contest. There will also be the presentation of ten $1,000 scholarships from C-103 to deserving senior athletes. Admission for the evening will be $7 with all the proceeds going towards the scholarships.

The rosters for the girls game will include: Ainsley Grooms, Sydney Figgins, Lizzie Gill, Mona Edwards, Morgan Shupert and Sierra Kendall (North Adams); Alexa Rowe, Kaitlyn Davis, Madison Taylor and Molly Purcell (West Union); Allie Etienne and Jaden Moberly (Lynchburg); Bailey Dotson, Emma Prine, Izzy Barber, Kirsten Bailey, Mackenzie Gloff, Mary Litzinger and Torie Utter (Eastern Brown); Braylynn Haines, Ella Newkirk, Emma Fouch, Madison Bronner and Shaleigh Duncan (Fairfield); Delanie Combs and Olivia Crawford (Fayetteville); Emmi Nichols, Kenzie Morrison, Marisa Moore and Natalee Workman (Peebles); Kileigh Mitchell (Manchester); and Reggie Taylor (Ripley).

The coaches for the girls game will be Kevin Pickerill (Eastern Brown), Sidney Pell (Peebles), Tory Rummel (Fayetteville), and Jeremy McGraw (Fairfield).

Rosters for the boys game will include: Aden Weeks and Bobby Gallowitz (West Union); Alan McCoy and Elijsh Jones (Peebles); Avery Anderson and Cameron Campbell (North Adams); Blake Coffman, Connor Holden, Jayden Bradshaw and Levi Wiederhold (Fayetteville); Bradley Ashbaugh, Bryce Bailey and Connor Butler (Whiteoak); Braiden Bennington, Daniel Patrick, Drew Cooper, and Gabe Fyffe (Ripley); Brayden Zimmerman, Jon Bentley, Koben Zinc and Reese Teeters (Fairfield); Brayden Young, Daulton McDonald, Isaiah Scott and Zander White (Manchester); Christian Amburgey, Christian Hoskins, Luke Garrett and Trent Hundley (Eastern Brown); and Noah Miller (Lynchburg).