41-second pin gets Dragon soph to podium

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Two more opportunities. That is what West Union sophomore wrestler Scotlyn Adams has in front of her, Two more opportunities to win a state championship after she brought back to West Union a fifth place podium finish in the February 19-20 Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association (OHSWCA) state tournament, the final girls state tourney that will not be sponsored by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Adams and teammate Leena Blanton, another sophomore, both qualified for the state tournament in their respective weight classes, the second consecutive trip to state for Adams.

“It wasn’t as nerve-wracking as last year but considering the type of tournament it is and how serious it can be, everyone is going to have some sort of nerves,” said Adams. “The atmosphere wasn’t as intense as last year for me. It seemed a lot more laid back and I think that was because I made the trip last year and knew what to expect. I was also a lot closer with some of the girls since I traveled with them all summer.”

Adams wrestled six matches at state, which was held at Hilliard Davidson High School, winning four of them in her 105 weight class. According to WUHS wrestling coach Michael Felts, her two losses were to the eventual state runner-up and third place finisher. Adams picked up victories over Melanie Toronto from Lancaster, Mia Hotchkiss of Harrison in the blood round, Kasey Wells from Delaware Hayes, and finally an impressive 41-second pin of Cylie Couch of West Holmes that earned the West Union soph a fifth place finish and a spot on the podium with the state’s top 8.

“I felt like I had a chance to hit the podium as soon as I saw the brackets released,” Adams said. “I also felt like with how hard I worked over the summer and during the season I believed I deserved to be on the podium. Placing at state was what I wanted, so I had to make it happen.”

“With the draw I was given, I think fifth was pretty good, not what I necessarily wanted, but I am not disappointed. I’m pretty positive that I’ve pinned someone in 41 seconds or less before and I was pretty prepared for that match. I just knew I had to win and take home at least fifth.”

“Scotlyn’s weekend was very solid,” said Coach Felts. “She has come a long way in the last three years and I am so pleased with her progress. We still have work to do and the goal is to be a state champion by the time she graduates and I wholeheartedly believe she can.”

“even though she wrestled hard, it just wasn’t enough to get Leena (Blanton) to the podium. I truly thought she should have been at least top six but things just didn’t go her way. Leena was a state alternate last year and I think the pain from not making state drove her to work extremely hard over the summer and we saw that pay off this year with her a state qualifier. I told her after she was eliminated and told her how proud I was of her and that we didn’t have to be happy with the outcome. As much as it hurt last year, Leena is going to have to go down the same road this summer using this time her pain of not placing at state to drive her. She has a great chance to be on the podium her next two years also.”

“Overall the year went well for the first girls team in school history,” Felts continued. “We started with 10 girls and ended the year with 7. Out of those 7, we had one state placer, one state qualifier, and two state alternates, and and a lot of girls wanting to work in the offseason and come back next year. With the OHSAA stepping up and backing girls wrestling. our numbers should only get stronger.”

“I have said it all year, this is the longest shortest sports season there is. The girls season is over now and it is time to refocus on the spring, summer and Fargo. Both girls made the Ohio Girls National Team last year to represent Ohio in the largest freestyle event in the country, USA Fargo. Both plan on making the team again this year. At the end of March , they will be back on the mat competing in offseason tournaments until the end of July. There are several younger girls that are also making the commitment to spring and summer wrestling this year and I cannot be more happy to see that.”

The season wasn’t actually over yet for Adams. Because the OHSAA doesn’t yet officially sponsor girls wrestling, girls are permitted to compete in the OHSAA boys tourneys. She competed last weekend in the Division III boys sectional and along with teammate Ethan Cantrell, qualified for the district tournament this weekend.

Overall, Adams finished her 2021-22 season with a 34-7 record.