CHAPTER 24

It is now circa 1880-1900 and the old Covenanter church is going through some changes with the old traditions and thoughts coming under closer scrutiny.

In the “History of the Reformed Presbyterian (Covenanter) Church in America” by William Melancthon Glasgow, (1856-1909) it is stated that the Gaileyites repented and returned to the church of their fathers.

This statement is in error, at least in so far as those of this story are concerned. There were a few groups elsewhere, but all had the same doctrine, and I cannot imagine any Gaileyite “repenting” of his belief.

The Gaileyites were not dissatisfied with their doctrine but all (both Gaileyites and Steelites) felt the church needed to be under pastoral authority. My mother (Nancy “Victoria” (Wickerham) McCoy – daughter of John Milligan and Eleanor Ann (Ralston) Wickerham) often quoted, “There is nothing so irresistible as a truth whose time has come.”

She explained that the Gaileyites felt they had caught the original covenanter vision, but it seemed a truth whose time had not yet come, and they had failed to establish the vision just as had the first ones. There was only one difference, the Gaileyites believed, the established order had made defection and carried on in imperfection.

The Gaileyites had insisted on what they believed to be perfection and failed as an organization. Conceding now that “half a loaf is better than none.” They got together with the Steelites to re-organize under the officially recognized “church of their fathers.”

There were thirty-three names on the church roll of reorganization. This church was again established in 1881, not far from the site of the old Palestine (between Locust Grove and Peebles) church.

My grandparents (John Milligan and Eleanor Ann (Ralston) Wickerham) and some others felt that by joining, they would be repudiating to some extent their Gaileyite doctrine, so that they were right and that their organization was of the true pattern of the original covenanter, and if carried on would have eventually been in every respect as the Apostolic church.

They held to their convictions that when any organization continues without accepting Bible light that shines right in their eyes or holds on to something that is plainly unscriptural, they will forever become spiritually dead and are in danger of worshipping the “creature” (church organization and its historical importance in this case) rather than the Creator.

The Gaileyites continued their home teaching, as when an active organization. All now agreed their leader had been wrong in forbidding voluntary association with other church groups in worship.

There was an awakening also to the fact that other churches might in some instances have more perfect interpretation of scripture than they held. This concession was of course in agreement with their doctrine of not holding onto something if they were convinced, they had the wrong interpretation of the scriptural meaning.

Down through the years the established order of Covenanters never debated with the idea of learning anything, but only to put across their own views.

The Gaileyites had not even attended debate, for their leader took no chance on them hearing anything but their own teaching. Rather inconsistent with their own doctrine, these people began to be convinced that this attitude was a bit of sentiment retained from old canon law of the infallibility of pronouncements of church heads. As a group within a group, they viewed their past church life under an authority now removed.

A generation back, the United Presbyterians and Campbellities had held many debates. I have read that one debate between the Newport (Lawshe) Campbellite minister and Rev. David McDill, of the United Presbyterian of Cherry Fork, lasted a whole week.

The subject of one debate was the old chief bone of contention between them and was stated thus, “Resolved that immersion is the only scriptural form of baptism and is to be administered only to adult believers.”

This debate was held in the Lower George’s Creek schoolhouse. The building was packed with many listening at open windows and door.

All the well-known scriptures were presented. One who favored immersion quoted Paul’s statement given as a type of things to come; “Moreover brethren I would not that ye should be ignorant, how that all our fathers were under the cloud, and all passed through the sea; and were all baptized unto Moses in the cloud and in the sea.”

“That,” he said,” is conclusive evidence that the only form of baptism is immersion. In the cloud! Water over them! Water around them! Completely submerged in water! How can anyone imagine sprinkling in such a situation?”

One favoring sprinkling, in quoting the same scripture, gave a very different interpretation.

‘Baptism could not have been by immersion. While all were referred to as being in the cloud, the “in” must be figurative because the Lord went before the children of Israel by day. In Exodus 13:22, we read, “He took not away the pillar of cloud by day nor the pillar of fire by night.”

“Rain, we all know, comes from a cloud by sprinkling. They also walked through the sea on dry land, and they were all baptized. That must have included the infants.”

These debates are generally thought of today as having been ridiculous, but they had their merits, particularly in the advancement of religious freedom. Everyone was encouraged to study his Bible and be persuaded in his own mind and publicly contend

for his belief. Also, all had the chance to hear other viewpoints besides those handed down to them and evaluate them by the Bible, my parents pointed out.

From what I was told, I believe those folks were more tolerant at heart than generally given credit for. They were just more bound to their leaders than made for spiritual harmony or advancement.

As grandfather and grandmother (John Milligan & Eleanor (Ralston) Wickerham) jogged along to Palestine (between Locust Grove and Peebles) church on Sabbath morning, they usually met the Cyrus Floreas coming to Newport (Lawshe) to the Campbellite church. After friendly waves and tipping of hats to the ladies, the men’s greeting was always the same, “Morning Johnny, crossing the river to drink out of a pond!”

Grandfather would reply in just as friendly tones, “Ah no, Cy, you’re very much mistaken. The river is beyond the pond; better come and drink with us.”

The United Presbyterian was becoming a strong church in the county with congregations at Tranquility, Cherry Fork, Unity and Peebles within driving distance of The Ridge.

Many of the Covenanters of the older as well as of the younger generation were disagreeing more violently on the point of holding aloof from politics and were going in with the United Presbyterians. Young people of the Covenanters were marrying out of the church, mostly with the United Presbyterians, Methodists, and hymn-singing Presbyterians.

The gulf between the Covenanters and Campbellites seemed to be too great for either to cross and so far, as I have heard, up to 1890, none crossed over either way.

Then mother out did them all and married a Campbellite! Andrew Gray McCoy no less. My father was of Covenanter descent. The most ancient paternal ancestor he had recorded of was of Scotch Covenanter minister who had taken refuge in County Tyrone of North Ireland during persecution days.

Grandfather and grandmother McCoy (Andrew and Isbella (Gray) McCoy) were strict in their Christian principles but not strong in denominationalism. Father had joined a Campbellite church close by his home near Manchester in early manhood.

It was fervently hoped by the Covenanters that this young Campbellite would now affiliate with the church of his future.