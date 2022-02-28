Vonda Lou Daulton, 63 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at her residence.

Vonda was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on March 3, 1958, the daughter of the late Sam and Claudia Jones.

In addition to her parents, Vonda was preceded in death by two brothers, a grandchild, and a great-grandchild.

Vonda is survived by her husband David Daulton, whom she married on September 21, 1974. She also leaves a son, Alan (Lisa) Daulton of Peebles and a daughter, Claudia (Buddy) Wilson of Seaman; three brothers, R.J. Jones of New Mexico, Dexter Jones and Ray Jones, both of Indiana; and two sisters, Nancy Smith,of Ohio and Martha Jones, of Colorado. Vonda will be missed by her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends paid their respects during visiting hours on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Funeral services will be held during visiting hours, with Roger Wilkins officiating.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.