Winfred Jay Williams, 66 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro, Ohio.

Fred was born on March 13, 1955, in Trinity, Kentucky, the son of the late Homer and Nettie (Johnson) Williams. He worked in construction.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Luesendie (McComis) Williams, whom he married in November 2018. He also leaves four daughters, Amanda Williams, Melody Williams, Lisa White, and Jennifer Williams.

The family is planning a memorial ceremony to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Th