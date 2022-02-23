With a 62-22 win over Whiteoak on February 16. the Peebles Lady Indians captured their fifth consecutive Division IV sectional championship. That win propelled the Peebles girls into the district tournament where they faced the state-ranked Waterford Lady Wildcats on Saturday, February 19 at Piketon High School, and for the second straight year the Lady Cats ended the Peebles season, this time handing the Lady Indians a 50-35 defeat. Read all about that contest in the upcoming February 27 weekend edition of The People’s Defender. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)