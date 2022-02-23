North Adams boys drop 45-44 decision in sectional title game

North Adams’ Cameron Campbell lines up a three-point shot in the Devils’ one-point loss at Eastern brown on February 18. Campbell tallied 11 points in the final game of his high school career. (Photo by Tim Daulton)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The old saying goes that is is very difficult to beat a team three times in a season, no matter what the sport. That becomes even more true when the two teams are as familiar with each other as the North Adams Green Devils and the Eastern Warriors, boys basketball rivals forever in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The two previous meetings this season were victories for the Warriors, the second one a close three-point affair, and the two met on the home court of the Warriors on Friday, February 18 with a Division III sectional championship at stake. A packed gymnasium was on hand and expecting another tight battle and they got what they paid for. In a game that came down to the very last shot, the Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter and were able to barely hang on and escape with a 45-44 win, propelling them into the district tournament.

“We preached the last two days to go out and play confident and play loose,” said Coach Copas to C103 Radio after the game. “I thought we did for the most part but we made some mistakes but we’re a young ball club and that’s going to happen. The good thing moving ahead is that these young guys have been in a lot of tight games now and will learn from those mistakes.”

“We started playing with a lot more confidence later in the season and put ourselves in a position to win this game tonight but you have to credit Easter, they made some big shots in the last minute. We get one more stop and it’s a different interview I’m happy that our kids came out and played well.”

With so much on the line, the Green Devils gave it all they had, jumping on the home team in the opening period. The Devils scored on their first three possessions, two of those being long three-pointer from Bransyn Copas as North Adams took a 12-3 advantage six minutes into the game. The Warriors got a pair of Luke Garrett free throws at the 1:13 mark and the opening stanza ended with the Devils on top 12-5.

The Warriors took back the momentum as those Garrett free tosses were the beginning of a 14-3 run that carried over into the second period and put the home team in front on the scoreboard. The Eastern run was fueled by the play of Garrett and Caleb Jimison and gave the home team a 17-15 lead.

Jumper by the Devils’ Jayce Rothwell tied the game and it was back and forth for the remainder of the first half. A three-ball by Cameron Campbell put North Adams up 20-19. Campbell struck again with a fall away jumper in the lane at the horn that cut the Eastern lead to 23-22 at the half.

The third period turned out to be a defensive struggle, the two teams combining for just 15 points, 11 of those going up on the North Adams side of the scoreboard. The stanza began well for the Devils as a Copas three-pointer gave them the lead, only to see a Jimison basket tie the game. North Adams went up again with Campbell drilling another trey before two free throws by Eastern’s Trent Hundley cut the visitors’ lead to 28-27.

There wasn’t much offense over the final three minutes of the third quarter, but it all belonged to the Green Devils. Copas got both baskets, one from behind the arc and one from inside and as the fourth quarter began, North Adams looked to be in a good spot, leading 33-27.

A bucket by the Warriors’ Christian Amburgey opened the final period, answered by a drive to the hoop and score from Copas. Another Amburgey score and a jumper by Hundley (his 1,000th career points), followed by two Garrett free throws tied the score again at 35 with 4:30 to play.

Kam Buttelwerth converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give the lead back to the Devils with 3:26 left, but the game quickly deadlocked again when eastern’s Christian Hoskins connected from long distance. With 1:47 left, Copas got one of two from the stripe for another lead change before a trio of three-point bombs in less than a minute of time got both overflow crowds on their feet. First, it was Garrett for Eastern, then Campbell again for North Adams. Finally, a three from Hundley put Eastern up 43-42 with 40 seconds to play.

Copas was fouled with 24.8 ticks remaining and converted both free tosses for the sixth lead change of the quarter, but Garrett jumper from about 15 feet out made it seven lead changes and put the Warriors up 45-44 with 15.3 seconds to play. On their next trip down the Devils misfired and were forced to foul, sending Hoskins to the line where he missed the front end of the bonus and North Adams called a timeout at 3.5 to set up a potential game-winning play.

What Coach Copas drew up worked out well, especially for having to go the length of the floor. The first pass went to near midcourt and a second pass found Campbell standing wide open in the left corner. The North Adams senior had been money from that spot all night but not this time as his last-second shot for the win was just off the mark and the Warriors had escaped to claim a Division III sectional title.

“All you can ask for in that situation is a good look and we got a good look,” said Coach Copas. “It just didn’t go in and sometimes in life you’re going to fall short. Our kids did what I wanted them to do, they battled all night long.”

The victorious Warriors had two players hit double figures, Luke Garrett leading the way with 20 with Caleb Jimison adding 10.

North Adams also placed a pair of players in double figures, led by a game-high 21 points from Bransyn Copas a with senior Cameron Campbell tossing in 11.

The Devils had a regular season makeup game the next night where they manhandled West Union 56-14 to finish their season with an overall record of 13-11 and will bid farewell to a pair of senior starters in Cameron Campbell and Avery Anderson.

BOX SCORE

North Adams

12 10 11 11 —44

Eastern Brown

5 18 4 18 —45

N. Adams (44): J. Rothwell 2, C. Rothwell 2, Anderson 2, Buttelwerth 6, Campbell 11, Copas 21

E. Brown (45): Garrett 20, Hundley 6, Hoskins 3, Amburgey 6, Jimison 10