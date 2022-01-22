I know 2022 has just started but I believe it is already off to a crazy start with wild swings in the weather. One day it is sunny and pleasant the next day is 0 degrees and the next it is 48°F with flooding rains. This roller coaster ride can be summarized as stressful to say the least. Stress on livestock, Cereal grain crops, stored grain conditions, and don’t forget the farmer! This past week I was able to get out of the office a little bit to do some field scouting, looking at some winter wheat, cover crops, pastures, and hay fields. There were very notable trends that I have notice and here are just a few.

1. Winter wheat is struggling- with the ever increasing warm and wet winter weather trends wheat is limping along to stay alive. Soft Red Winter Wheat can be susceptible to winter kill when weather conditions are very wet, ice buildup, lack of snow fall, or freezing and thawing.

2. Pastures are still in decent shape where cattle are locked down in feeding lots but where cattle are still allowed to graze the pasture is turning the color of MUD!

3. Newly seeded alfalfa is at high risk of frost heaving.

4. Cover Crops that were supposed to die are still living! Radishes and turnups have survived winter extremely well thus fare.

5. Last but not least is natures cover crops (winter annual weeds) are living it up!

As our winters become increasing warm and wetter than they once were farmers face many productions challenge, planting delays, increase fungal diseases, increased pest pressure, and almost year-round weed growth. Many producers feel behind the eight-ball come spring when it comes to weed control in the spring because weeds have very little stunting and kill from winter weather. This is not the only challenges farmers are facing in the realm of weed control, herbicide price increase of 100-150%, herbicide shortages, and increased presence of herbicide resistant weeds! There are many weeds that are showing resistance to some of agriculture’s most popular herbicides. Herbicides such as Glyphosate (round up) Glufosinate (liberty), 2-4-D, Pursuit, Flex Stare, and many others have been challenged by weeds such as Palmer amaranth, Water Hemp, Marestail, Giant Ragweed, and Common Ragweed.

With all these herbicide resistant weeds becoming more and more established in our crop field controlling them and preventing them from reproducing and spreading is important to keep the integrity of our herbicide products/tools and protect crop yields and quality. Producers can learn about these weeds and how to get control of them this February 3 at my local Weed University, this program was developed by the OSU Extension Agronomic Crops Team to help address the issues with herbicide resistant and invasive weeds. This event will be located at the Cherry Fork Community Center at 14825 St Rt 136 in Winchester. If you are interested in attending, please call the office at (937) 544-2339 before January 21 to attend. There will be hands-on activities and Featured speakers including Dr. Mark Loux, and Allysa Essman with The Ohio State University weed science department.

Some other items: .

· February 24- Ohio Beef Cow/Calf School Located at Scott Farm, 9681, US 68 Georgetown, Ohio, 45121. Cost is $10 per person, RSVP with OSU Extension Brown County by February 17 by calling (937) 378-6716. Herd Nutrition will be the main topics discussed at the school.

· February 15- private pesticide/fertilizer applicator recertification, location of this event will be at the West Union Frisch’s (back meeting room). Register by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing payments of $35 for both Pesticide and fertilizer or $15 dollars for fertilizer only to the office at 215 North Cross St., Room 104, West Union, OH 45693.

· 2022 Tobacco GAP recertification course will be March 31 at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 10 a.m.- noon. This event will be open to both Adams and Brown County producers. Call the Adams County OSU Extension office to RSVP at (937) 544-2339.

· Adams County Soil and Water Conservation Continues their annual Tree seedling Sales; please call soon to order at (937) 544-2033 ex.4