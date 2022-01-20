By Teresa Carr

From Go4Life (from the National Institute on Aging at NIH): Helping Older Family Members Become More Active. Physical activity is a cornerstone of healthy aging, but some older adults may not be motivated to exercise alone. Here are some ideas to help get Mom, Dad, or other older family members up off the couch. There are all kinds of activities to get the body moving:

● Walk the dog.

● Join a mall walking club or senior bowling league.

● Push your grandchild on the swing or play ball together.

● Take a group exercise class, such as a yoga class or water aerobics class.

● Try a dance class.

● Join a community garden or gardening group.

Many local organizations offer fitness programs for older people. Places to look include:

● Senior centers, community centers, and recreation centers

● Local fitness centers, YMCAs, and YWCAs

● Hospitals

● Senior living communities

● Religious groups and places of worship

● Shopping malls

The local Area Agency on Aging might be able to help you locate senior fitness classes and transportation services, if needed.

Euchre! Every Thursday afternoon (about 12:00pm) we have a lively and fun group of players that get together at the Senior Center and really have a lot of fun! They welcome anyone who enjoys playing or who would like to learn! Stop by to have some fun and fellowship

Did you know? Here at the Senior Center, we call seniors 60+ in their homes every morning – just to see if they are ok and to chat awhile. We hope it brightens their day as much as it brightens ours. If you know a senior 60+ living alone that needs to stay in contact with someone, please call 544-3979. This is a free service we provide for just a little extra peace of mind.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2022.

Just A Thought: – “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” ~Anne Frank