Edith Mae Barnes, 84 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Station, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Edith was born in West Union, Ohio, on February 18, 1937, the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma (Dunkin) Bayless.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband Ernie Lee Barnes, whom she married on September 28, 1951, and who passed away on September 18, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert Dale Barnes; two brothers, George Bayless and Johnny Bayless; and a sister, Dorothy Bradford.

Edith is survived by her son, Ronald Lee Barnes of Peebles and her daughter, Darlene Turner of Peebles. She leaves three brothers, Charles Bayless and Rodger Bayless, both of West Union, and Larry Bayless of Bentonville; as well as five sisters, Rebecca Stout of Manchester, Betty Brewer, Ann Lute, and Linda Crawford, all of West Union, and Mary Rhoads, of Locust Grove. Edith will be missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Graveside funeral services will follow on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Locust Grove Cemetery in Peebles. John Niswander will officiate the services.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.