Hattie Lorena Pollard O’Dell-Johnson, age 89 years old, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Saturday evening, January 8, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Hattie was born in Lynx, Ohio, January 21, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur Furl Pollard and Dorothy Lucille (Grooms) Pollard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clifford Roy O’Dell; her second husband, Arthur Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Gerald Griffith; two granddaughters, Canita and Rebecca Griffith; sister, Virginia Kay and Virginia’s husband, Bill Kay.

She is survived by her children, Keith and Cindy (Bixler) O’Dell of West Union, Jenny (O’Dell) and Marcus Folmar of Winnsboro, Texas, and Betty (O’Dell) and Randy Tackett of West Union; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2021 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, with Pastor Boyd Lacy officiating. Burial will follow at East Liberty Cemetery in Lynx.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Seaman, Hospice of Hope in Kentucky, or the Gideons International.