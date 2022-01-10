Kyle Goldie, age 41 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. Kyle was born February 17, 1980 in Wilmington, Ohio the son of Gary Goldie and Rita (Johnson).

Kyle is survived by his parents, Gary Goldie and Debra of West Union; Rita Goldie of Manchester; son Ashton Sargent of Manchester; sisters Brandy Goldie of Manchester and Sara Arnett of Manchester; step sister Sharon Allen of West Union; step brother Jason Allen of West Union; several nieces and nephews.

Kyle is to be cremated. There are no services planned at this time.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.