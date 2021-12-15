Peggy Sandlin Trotter, 83, of West Union, Ohio, died Monday, December 13, 2021 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born March 8, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Sandlin; one daughter, Theresa Ann Denton; and parents Oliver and Ida (Thomas) O’Neil; two brothers, Arthur O’Neil and Charles Tucker; and one sister, Pauline Taylor.

Peggy is survived by her loving Husband, Ronald Trotter of West Union; two son,: William (Gail) Sandlin of Blue Creek and Michael (Patty) Sandlin of Somerset, Kentucky; one daughter, Judy Gay (Gregory) Nicholas of Somerset, Kentucky; two stepdaughters; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Peggy was a finishing leader for T. Siemens Corporation in Tempe, Arizona for six years. She was a welder for the former Welded Wire Company in Manchester for six years.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Chad Burn will officiate.

The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.