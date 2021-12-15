Quake shakes area, no damages reported

On the heels of thunderstorms that produced a deadly tornado and devastation in Western Kentucky over the weekend, the local area was rattled by an earthquake just after lunchtime on Sunday.

The 3.0 magnitude as measured on the Richter Scale, was recorded by the United States Geological Survey at 12:52 p.m. and was located 3 kilometers (about 2 miles) northeast of Manchester, Ohio. It was measured at a depth of 11.8 km, according to USGA.

The earthquake and an accompanying boom were felt, heard and reported by residents throughout the area, from West Union, Ohio, to Foster in Bracken County, according to activity on social media. No damage was reported by any of the public agencies weighing in, including Maysville and Mason County.

“We’ve had no confirmed reports of damage at this time however be aware of your surroundings and aftershocks may occur,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill posted.

Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser confirmed there was no reported damage in Mason County or any adjoining county.

“I got lots of call from people who were concerned,” Buser said. He said his primary concern was possible damage to gas and water lines.

“We fared well,” he said.

The Richter scale, used to rate the magnitude of an earthquake or the amount of energy it releases is logarithmic, meaning that whole-number jumps indicate a tenfold increase.

Although there was no property damage reported in the area following Sunday’s earthquake, that was not the case on July 27, 1980, when reports indicated more than $1 million in damages affecting 269 homes and 37 businesses from a 5.1 magnitude earthquake centered in Owingsville.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Feb. 19, 1995, in nearby Hillsboro, Ohio.