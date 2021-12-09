By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An outstanding senior season on the links has led yet another Adams County golfer to advance her game to the next level. In a recent signing ceremony held at the school, Peebles senior Carrington McGlothin became the latest golfer from the county to join Coach Dave Hopkins’ women’s squad at Shawnee State University.

“I saw Carrington’s scores from the sectional tournament and I found out she was interested in the educational programs offered at Shawnee,” said Coach Hopkins. “She made contact with me and came down and played a round with her future teammates, they hit it off really well, and she decided Shawnee was where she wanted to go. She’ll spend some time on her game in the summer and get better and I think she can help us right away.”

Charissa Gardner has the unique distinction of serving double duty when it comes to Carrington. Charissa is the Peebles girls golf coach as well as being Carrington’s mother.

“Carrington has always been a dedicated golfer,” says Gardner. “The one thing I recall the most over the past four years was her love for the sport, and her wanting to be at the golf course practically every day. I never had to tell her to practice, not as her mom or as her coach. She is always trying to improve herself and loves spending hours on the golf course. I am excited to see her move to the next level with the sport. It was something she was hoping to do and she has worked hard to gain this experience.”

“She never complained about practice or going to a match and she certainly deserves this opportunity and as her Mom and coach I am very proud of her.I’ll enjoy being her biggest fan.”

“Peebles is a small school with a lot of school spirit and we do have great athletes,” Gardner continued. “Carrington will now be a big part of Peebles High School golf history. She was second Peebles girls golfer to go to districts and now just the second to sign to play in college, it’s a huge accomplishment. Carrington has set a great example for not only her current teammates but for hose looking to get the same opportunity in the future.We are all excited for her and wish her nothing but the best in the future.”

How did Carrington herself come to choose a golf career at Shawnee?

“I had looked at several colleges that had Dental Hygiene programs and came to the conclusion after researching Shawnee State that it was one of the top universities in Ohio for Dental Hygiene,” said McGlothin.

“Looking back on my golf career at Peebles, what I will remember and keep with me will be the friendships I made and the lessons I learned from being determined. I’ve met many new people and have made a lot of friends that I will have for years to come. I was always determined to get better and out-do my own best scores. “

“Rachel Herman Williams was my coach my freshman year and is the one who encouraged me to try golf.,” Carrington continued. “She taught me a lot and I am very thankful for her believing in me. My Mom has been my biggest supporter through all my golf years and she became my coach my junior season. She has always been there to encourage me and to always strive for more. Jamie Young was my assistant coach my senior year and he gave me a lot of great pointers that helped me improve my game and was always encouraging me at every match.”

Majoring in the Dental Hygiene program at SSU, McGlothin then plans to continue to get a BA in Health Science. After completing four years at Shawnee, she plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Dentistry at Ohio State University.

”