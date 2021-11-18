This is only a glimpse at the daily crowd drawn to JC’s on the River. (Provided)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Businesses are blooming again on the river as an up-and-coming family-inspired eatery has opened in Manchester.

“JC’s on the River” opened on Oct. 27 and is owned by Josie Campbell, 21, of Manchester.

“The name JC’s came from all of our family members! Family means everything to us. It’s Jeremy, Jan, Josie and Jenna Campbell,” said Campbell.

Opening an eatery had always been a dream of hers, she said.

“I really enjoy selling things and have always wanted a business in my small town. I have been selling cookies and lemonade for as long as I can remember. I got a job in Wheelersburg last year at Adams Flying Pig, so it kind of pushed me towards coffee. I want to bring everyone together in Manchester and surrounding places,” said Campbell.

When Campbell endeavored to turn her dream into a reality, she and her family first thought to open the restaurant formally known as Valley Dairy Bar.

“After seeing how much it would cost and flood insurance, our plans changed to a food truck. We purchased the food truck from a man in Manchester, and it was in great condition. We had to do almost nothing. We added a few pieces of important equipment to the truck along with adding our logo and a few more stickers. My dad’s hobby is to remodel and do carpentry work, so he has really enjoyed the process. It didn’t take a whole lot of time to actually open the food truck. It has been a little costly but we will make it back we are sure of it,” said an optimistic Campbell.

The little food truck is stationed at 8391 US 52 in Manchester.

“It’s below Manchester Highschool, or what people used to call the Valley Dairy Bar. Those are the two best ways to explain it. We love our small town of Manchester, and hope to bring more people into town. We thought it would be a good idea to have some gourmet coffee in southern Adams County as well as some good food,” said Campbell.

According to Campbell, the menu changes daily.

“We have done sandwiches, soups and hot dogs. You never know. We do tons of homemade cooking and really good desserts. A lot of people come for our drinks. We have coffee that can be hot, iced or blended as well as a frozen hot chocolate that a lot of people love. We have fruit smoothies and teas as well,” said Campbell.

One of their signature items is “JC’s Mocha,” a white mocha with a caramel drizzle, has been featured extensively by happy customers on social media. Not far behind in popularity is the homemade biscuits and gravy that draws an extensive crowd.

“We are always looking to expand. Since we did buy the two acres of land it sits on next to the river, hopefully next summer when it warms up again, we can have cornhole out, a basketball rim, fire pits and tables for everyone to hang out at when they come to get some food,” said Campbell.

Current hours of operation for JC’s on the River are Wed-Fri from 7 a.m. -6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. -7 p.m.

“We cannot thank everyone enough for all the support we have already been given. We have had tons of help offered as well. We are so thankful. Thank you to my family for helping me reach my dreams and goals. This is only the beginning. Also thank you to Lisa Morrison — who we purchased the land from — for believing in me! Follow us on JC’s Facebook page to keep up with events and menu items daily,” said Campbell.