Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on October 25, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Dave Hopkins.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending October 22, 2021.

The board held a teleconference with Robin Garrett, CCAO, to discuss the annual CCAO Winter Conference accommodations in Columbus, Oh.

Donnie Swayne, Dog Warden, met with the board to discuss maintenance issues at the dog pound. Mr. Swayne stated there have been an increasing amount of dogs coming into the dog pound, and temporary overflow kennels will need to be set up to house dogs. The department will continue to work with rescues to move homeless dogs out of Adams County.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following: Snow removal agreement, Healthcare Wellness Incentive; Overtime budget; Use of Life for JFS building; Personnel Policy, Juneteenth designation.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve an amendment to the IV-D contract between Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency IV-D and Adams County Common Pleas Court/Juvenile Division to increase in the amount of $26,719.97 to $152,813.55 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond contingent to documents being prepared. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an agreement between Adams County Commissioners through Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and All Ways Green Lawn and Turf for snow removal services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye

The board held a teleconference with Brown County Commissioners Daryl Gray, Tony Applegate and Barry Woodruff to discuss broadband expansion, local funding commitments, along with opioid regional litigation participation.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to participate in Non-Metro Region 9 Opioid Settlement to apply for grant funding when it becomes available to assist with the opioid crisis. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to authorize registration into the National Opioid Litigation database and to authorize Ty Pell to register in the Participation Agreement. Vote: All aye

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to appoint Ty Pell as the Representative and Barbara Moore as the Alternate for County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation (CCAOSC) Energy Program Board of Participants and to attend the annual meeting. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the revised 2021/2022 County Personnel Policy Best Practices Manual for employees under the authority of the Adams County

Commissioners effective October 25, 2021. Further, the manual will be available to all elected officials and county boards currently covered by the County Risk Sharing Authority (CORSA) insurance. Vote: All aye.

Gary Cooper and Aaron Swango, SOCS Business Solutions, met with the board to discuss broadband expansion into Adams County and current projects. Phase I is set to begin in early 2022 with fiber lines expansion from Waverly to Scioto County. Phase II will incorporate sections of eastern Adams County with commencement planned in 2023-2024. Funding for the projects will be sourced through grants.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to sign a Letter of Support for Southern Ohio Communications Services for Phase II Broadband Expansion Project in Adams County. Vote: All aye.

EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: West Union Station #400 update; EMT Training, classes set January 2022; Stocking of squads.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: West Union code enforcement; maintenance of restrooms at proposed Adams Lake Welcome Center; Morten Road update; Retaining wall collapse waiver.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams County Training Center construction meeting, installation of roof, sidewalks, relocation of fire hydrant; New business located in Manchester.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with ECD Director Holly Johnson at 11:15 a.m. to discuss personnel (compensation) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(1). President Ward reconvened session at 11:16 a.m. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a request for laminate flooring, plexiglass table covering and Web Check upgrade system at a cost of $40,989.00 which is necessary for the care of children in the county’s care according to CSLFRF Expenditure Category 3.8 Healthy Childhood Environment- services to foster youth, or children and families involved in the child welfare system; along with a water cooler at a cost of $1,900.00 for the ease in administering medications according to CSLFRF Expenditure Category 5.13 Drinking Water Source as presented by Children Services Director Jill Wright. Vote: All aye

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with West Union Water and Sewer Department to furnish water and sewer services to 33 Spruce Lane and 107 E. Walnut Street, West Union, Oh, and to authorize Ty Pell to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following travel request:

• David Gifford, CAAO Winter Conference, Dublin, Ohio, 11/17-11/19, $516. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the following travel requests:

• Diane Ward, CCAO Winter Conference, Columbus, Ohio, 12/8-12/10, $335.

• Barbara Moore, CCAO Winter Conference, Columbus, Ohio, 12/8-12/10, $860

• Ty Pell, CCAO Winter Conference, Columbus, Ohio, 12/8-12/10, $810.

Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a request for scanning and indexing of permanent documents in the Adams County Recorder’s office at a cost of $355,998.50 as presented by Recorder Chris Moore under CSLFRF Expenditure Category 1.4 Public Health: Prevention in Congregate Settings. Vote: All aye

A virtual meeting was held with Russell Neice, ODOT, Division of Aviation; Jose Gonsalez, Sharon Ashley, Dennis Barnd and Dan Music, Adams County Airport Authority; Steve Potoczak, Delta Consultants, Inc. to discuss the airspace interference at Adams County Salamon Airport (AMT). AEP is reconstructing of existing power lines on the Stuart-Beatty line that will require a Waiver of Obstruction Standards be submitted. A taller tower line in the shadows of the Stuart-Beatty lines were not noted on the AEP maps will be required to be lit per FAA Standard for Aviation Safety. FAA will determine if the Obstruction Standards need raised due to the 75’ towers. Also discussed was Salamon Airport Inspection recommendations follow-up, including marked runway, clearing of debris/trees; Projected start date for the Apron-Taxiway Project, NOTAM requirements, and Papi light REL lightning strike and relocation.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.