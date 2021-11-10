Daniel G. “Dan” Wooten, age 65 of Albany, died Monday afternoon, November 8, 2021 at his home. Born February 3, 1956 in Athens, he was the son of the late Donald E. Wooten and Phyllis Rife Wooten.

A 1974 graduate of Alexander High School, he was owner and operator of Wooten Transportation for over 45 years. He had attended Columbia Chapel Christian Church and was a member of Black Diamond Lodge 538 F&AM, Meigs County Bikers and Sons of the American Legion. He enjoyed farming, motorcycles, hunting and blue grass music.

Dan is survived by his wife, Theresa Mary Guthrie Wooten; his son, Donald “Ike” Wooten; stepdaughter, Reana Sunshine Putnam; a sister, Joan Wooten of Long Beach, California; and a brother, Rusty Wooten. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shelia Guthrie of Albany; two sisters in law, Tina Marie (Kevin) Coey of Glouster and Tamela May (John) Goodin of Albany; and several nieces and nephews. Dan was blessed with a daughter in law, Jenna, and several grandchildren and a great grandchild.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Zachary Wooten; a brother, Donnie Wooten; and his father-in-law, Otis Guthrie.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday November 13 at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Donnie Quesinberry and Pastor Harry Mullins officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Friends may call Friday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home where Masonic rites will be conducted Friday at 8 p.m. Following the service on Saturday, a meal will be served at the Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department on St. Rt. 143 in Albany.

The family would like to extend a special heart-felt thank you to the Heartland Hospice team, Holly (RN), Amanda (Aide) and Pastor Harry Mullins. We would also like to thank all the family, friends and neighbors for their visits during Dan’s last days. I only wish I could hear him yell “Theresa!”, one more time. As Dan would say, “Ten-four good buddy. Signing off now”.