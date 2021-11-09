Jerry O. Grooms, 69 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Jerry was born on November 6, 1951, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Virgil and Gladys (Young) Grooms. Jerry worked as a heavy equipment operator. He belonged to the Operators Union Cincinnati Local #18, the Peebles Masonic Lodge #581, and the Amateur Trapshooting Association. He attended the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Jim Grooms. Jerry is survived by his wife, Teresa (Shiveley) Grooms, whom he married on December 21, 1973. He is also survived by his sons, Jered (Crystal) Grooms of Ada, Oklahoma and Tristan (McKenzie) Grooms of Seaman; as well as two brothers, Dale Grooms and Harold (Shirley) Grooms, both of Peebles. Jerry will be missed by his two grandchildren, Lane and Marcy, and by his two step grandchildren, Riley and Levi.

A Masonic service was held following visitation with funeral services held immediately after on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. The service was officiated by Dave Hopkins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry’s memory to the Adams County Humane Society, P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693, or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at stjude.org, or by mail to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.