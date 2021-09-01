Marjorie Evelyn Campton, 94 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Marjorie was born in Adams County, Ohio, on July 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Daniel and Cora (Chamblin) Nichols.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, William Campton, whom she married on July 27, 1947, and who passed on Jan. 11, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her four brothers, Clarence, Chet, Tony, and Bob; as well as her five sisters, Louree, Stella, Edith, Bessie, and Imogene.

Marjorie is survived by her son, William (Susan) Campton Jr. of West Union; and her two daughters, Bev (Bruce) McCollum of Peebles and Kathy (Ted) Grooms of West Union. Marjorie will be missed by her four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, from noon – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services for Marjorie will be held on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Dave Hopkins and Bob King will officiate the ceremony. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles.

The family requests that COVID-19 guidelines, including masking and social distancing, be followed.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.