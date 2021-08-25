Eunice May (Storer) Webb, 91, formerly of Cedarville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021, at Fox Run Senior Living. She was born May 22, 1930, to Christopher Storer and Vella (Waldren) Storer and raised in Peebles, Ohio. She married Rodney Webb in 1950 and they remained together for 34 years.

After moving to Cedarville, she worked as an executive secretary at Wilberforce University where she retired after more than 25 years of service. Eunice was a member of the Cedarville Methodist Church where she enjoyed working on fundraising activities as well as helping with treasurer duties. Eunice took joy in spending time with her family, gardening, and cooking.

She is survived by her children. Mark Webb (Betty) and Kevin Webb (Amy); grandchildren Matthew Webb, Sarah Webb, Greg Webb, Kaitlyn Webb Rinehart (Ben), and Ben Webb; great grandchildren Mason and Emma; niece Elaine (Bob) Gillette and son Eric; and nephew Neal Wallingford.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney V. Webb; parents; sister, Eileen Wallingford and brother-in-law, Joseph Wallingford.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at noon at the Cedarville Methodist Church. Interment will be at Moore’s Chapel, Blue Creek, Ohio, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cedarville Methodist Church, 54 W. Chillicothe Street, Cedarville, Ohio 45314.