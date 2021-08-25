Deborah Lynn Haas, 64, of Cincinnati, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born Dec. 9, 1956 in Maysville, Kentucky, daughter of Frederick Haas of St. Petersburg, Florida and the late Jeannette Henderson Haas. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Francis and Eileen Henderson.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, David Gawlick and fiancé Emilia Goldberg of Milwaukee, Delilah Haas of Colorado and Jennifer Sutton of Mt. Orab; granddaughter, London Lewis; sisters, Claudia Marinelli of Cincinnati and Barb Haas of Arizona; aunts, Dinah Henderson and Susan Haas and husband Crag Decker; as well as several cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the Manchester Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.