2021 Leadership Adams Youth Academy Scholarship winners announced

News Release

Leadership Adams is pleased to announce the winners of their 2021 Leadership Adams Youth Academy $500 Scholarship Winners, Alyssa Mays and Morgan Shurpert

Morgan and Alyssa were joined by seven other Adams County High Schoolers to participate in the Leadership Adams Youth Academy held June 7 – 11. They received training in leadership skills and personal development as well as visited many sites that make Adams County such a great place. The participants wrote essays about their experience and Morgan and Alyssa’s essays were chosen as the winners.

Alyssa is a freshman at Marietta College and is studying Biology.

Morgan is a senior at North Adams High School and plans to pursue a degree in Accounting.