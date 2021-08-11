By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021 high school golf seasons are underway and Coach Jamie Hall and his North Adams Green Devils got their campaign off to a roaring start as they traveled to the Elks Country Club on Thursday, Aug.5 and later returned home with the championship of the annual Portsmouth Invitational. The Devils put together a combined score of 314, eight strokes better than second-place Manchester, in an 18-hole tourney that featured golfers from 13 schools in southeast Ohio.

“Our boys played lights out today,” said North Adams assistant coach Ammon Mitchell. “They seemed really focused and relaxed. Coach Hall and I are really proud of the hard work this team put in during the offseason.”

North Adams was led in the win by seniors T.J. Holt and Jacob Campbell, both of who shot 77’s for the day. Carson Chaney fired a 79, while the Devils also got an 81 from Ethan Taylor and an 88 from Brady Lung.

Second place Manchester (322) was paced by the play of senior Daulton McDonald, who carded a 75 for the 18 holes. The Hounds’ #2 man, Luke Hayslip, shot a 79, with the Manchester scores being rounded out by Isaiah Scott with an 82, Logan Bell with an 86, and Karson Reaves with an 87.

The West Union Dragons placed sixth overall (361) and were led by the play of Derrick Pell, who shot an 86 for the day. Also on the course for the Dragons were Chase Taylor (91), AdenWeeks (92), and Jonathan McDowell (92).

The medalist for the tourney was Lucasville Valley’s Cameron Phillips, who shot a 70.

The local golf circuit hits full force this Thursday, Aug. 12 as Hilltop Golf Course will host the annual Adams County Cup, featuring the boys golfers from all four county high schools. The 2021 Cup shapes up to be an interesting individual and team battle, with tee-off time set for 8 a.m. for the 18-hole “titanic struggle”.

2021 Portsmouth Invitational Team Scores: North Adams 314, Manchester 322, Belpre 325, Wheelersburg 339, Piketon 353, West Union 361, Fairland 366, South Webster 372, Teays Valley 377, Portsmouth 382, Coal Grove 396, Chesapeake 445.