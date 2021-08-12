Manchester River Days hosts 5K Run/Walk

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As part of the Manchester River Days celebration last weekend, 46 participants were part of the River Days 5K Run/Walk through the streets of the river villege. Of those 46, the overall male 5K winner was Connor Darnell and the overall female winner was Casie Reed.

The 5K Run order of finish went as follows:

1. Connor Darnell (18:42- Overall Winner)

2, Grady Myers (19:11)

3. Grant McClanahan (22:24)

4. Casie Reed (23:33- Top Female Runner)

5. Aiden Jones (23:33)

6. Vic Bowman (23:36)

7. McKenna Shelton (23:54)

8. Austin Jones (24:26)

9. Bradyn Jones (25:14)

10. Landen Doyle (25:23)

11. Braden Cummings (26:57)

12. Jesse Carver (26:58)

13. Stan Doddridge (26:58)

14. Elizabeth Peterson (27:33)

15. Tiana Cummings (28:36)

16. Raymon Carter (30:19)

17. Jennifer Poole (30:30)

18. Jesse Kennedy (31:34)

19. John Arnett (31:46)

20. Gabrielle Arnett (32:13)

21. Emma Hurst (32:32)

22. Addimae Padgett (34:00)

23. Colton Arnett (34:07)

24. Kaci Compton (34:58)

25. Traevyn Hilderbrand (35:05)

26. David Richey (37:34)

27. Grant Richey (37:43)

28. Jim Sandlin (39:04)

29. McKenzie Smith (40:19)

30. Schannan Dryden (40:19)

31. Robert Johnson (40:40)

32. Daryl Riggs (41:18)

Walkers- Order of Finish:

1. Frank Fisher

2. Scott Compton

3. Vicki Bess

4. Crystal Arnett

5. Marcus Best

6. Melissa Darnell

7. Amanda Myers

Lil’ Pups Order of Finish:

1. Harper Newland

2. Bayleigh Spires

3. Kennedy Doyle

4. Bexleigh Spires

5. McKinley Mellenkamp