By Morgan Campbell

SNAP-Ed Program Assistant

OSU Extension, Adams County

Green beans are now in season until October. When a fruit or vegetable is in season, the fresh version will be more affordable, plentiful, and contain its peak amount of nutrients. Green beans are a low calorie, high nutrient food so you get a lot of nutrients for very little calories per serving. You can find green beans at the Adams County Farmer’s Market this time of year and you can use your SNAP benefits at the market as well. Green beans are sometimes referred to as a legume which is a type of vegetable.

All legumes, including green beans, are full of antioxidants including vitamin C and flavonoids which help regulate cell activity and fight off free radicals that cause stress on your body. Free radicals are what cause damage to our cells and can potentially cause cancer. The antioxidants fight free radicals in your body as well to help lower your risk of certain health conditions.

Green beans contain other health benefits as well.

Improve heart health because of the fiber contained in the green beans. Fiber may help to lower your LDL cholesterol levels which is the bad cholesterol in our body.

Protect gut health also because of the fiber contained in them. Fiber keeps your digestive system healthy and running smoothly. Always talk to your doctor if you gave a digestive disorder before altering your diet, especially with adding fiber.

Healthy pregnancy due to the folate that is in green beans. Folate is a B vitamin that is necessary for the growth and development of unborn babies. Just one cup of green beans has one third of the daily recommended intake of folate.

Promote bone health with vitamin K and calcium. Both of these nutrients are important for maintaining strong, healthy bones and reduce your risk of fractures.

Those are just a few ways green beans contribute to your health, they also contain vitamin A. vitamin K, thiamine, iron, potassium, and phosphorous. One cup of fresh green beans only contains 32 calories while providing all the above health benefits. Fresh green beans can be served several different ways. You can sauté them with your favorite seasoning, oven-roast them, cook them into a casserole, or put them into a stir fry with other vegetables.

When buying canned green beans make sure you look at the label and get canned green beans with no added salt or low sodium. Green beans are a naturally low-sodium food but once they are canned in salt, they can become a high sodium food. If you gave to buy green beans canned in salt, be sure to rinse them thoroughly to get rid of as much of the added salt as possible.

Visit celebrateyourplate.org for healthy recipes including green beans. For any questions, please email me at Campbell.2382@osu.edu or call the extension office at (937) 544-2339.